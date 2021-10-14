Asuogyaman DCE promises to prioritise road construction during second term

District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Samuel Kwame Agyekum, has affirmed his resolve to complete various projects he began during his first tenure as Assembly Chief.

Mr Agyekum who identified the deplorable roads in the district as a major difficulty assured the people of Asuogyaman that his second term in charge of affairs would enable him complete the many ongoing projects for the benefit of the people.



Many roads in the district including the Marine-Enyaasi, Apegusu Junction-Mpakadan, and Osubin-Anum Boso roads remain in a sorry state and though contracts were presumably awarded for works to be carried out on these roads, works are yet to commence.



“All I want to say is that I am happy that some projects I started, I’m going to complete them, my major focus will be our roads here in Asuogyaman,” noted the DCE. “I have the belief that within these three years, his Excellency the president will hear our cries and by the end of the three years, we will see bitumen on all our roads,” he said.



The DCE said this after he was sworn into office by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong to commence his second term as District Chief Executive for the Asuogyaman.



This followed his confirmation by the Assembly members on Wednesday for a second term.

He polled 43 out of 51 valid votes cast representing 83% with 8 members representing 16% voting against him as well as one rejected vote recorded.



The DCE thanked the Assembly members for “allowing themselves to be used by [the] Almighty God to confirm” him and identified the office of the DCE as a “huge responsibility” which required the support of all the Assembly members to succeed.



Elsewhere in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, the nominee for Ayensuano, Josephine Awuku Ansaah Inkoom recorded 100% votes in her favour as all 39 Assembly members voted for her to secure her position.



Also, Comfort Asante, the nominee for New Juaben-North who couldn’t secure her nomination last week was second time lucky with all 29 Assembly members voting for her.