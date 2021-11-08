Asuogyaman MP breaks ground for 700K health center at Powmu

The center is expected to be completed within six months

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asuogyaman constituency in the Eastern Region, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has cut sod for the construction of a multi-purpose health Centre at Powmu.

The Centre which is expected to take six months to complete will include a female ward, male ward, labor ward, reception, dressing and injection room, consulting room, changing room, pharmacy, account office, laboratory, washroom, records, among other essential units.



The GHS700,000 project to be done under the MPs’ Special Initiative is expected to be funded by “friends” of the lawmaker committed to bringing healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the people who have to rely on health facilities in nearby Akosombo, Senchi, and Mangoase for medical attention.



Mr. Ampem Nyarko said the project was in fulfillment of an undying request by the people for a health center to serve their needs in the community.



Though the community through a self-help spirit put up a foundation for the proposed health-center years ago, lack of funds has stalled the project.



“The community has for a number of years now been planning to construct a clinic. I recall when I was a DCE they brought a request to me to support them to build a clinic,” said the MP. “So I decided to take it upon myself to go look for funding to construct the clinic for them and fortunately I got some friends who agreed that they’d support me financially to put up the clinic.”

The MP assured the people that the center would be completed on schedule and urged them to own the project by ensuring and supporting its successful completion.



The legislator thanked the DCE for the area for supporting the project by facilitating the permit required.



Contractors for the project, Marrita Construction Limited have also assured of the best quality of work to ensure that the facility lasts long to serve its purpose.



A spokesperson for the “friends of Ampem Nyarko,” Mr. Narh who felt they had to undertake the project as part of their corporate social responsibilities identified health as an important area that they must assist to address.



He called on members of the community to support the project to be executed successfully.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum while underscoring the importance of the health of the people to him said he does not relent in facilitating steps towards addressing issues relating to health.



He called on the sponsors of the project to ensure that they extend similar support for other projects in the Asuogyaman district.



Asuogyaman district health director, madam Rebecca Dede Bantey urged all and sundry to support the realization of the universal health for all objectives by the year 2030 and promised to ensure that adequate and qualified personnel are provided to man the facility when completed.