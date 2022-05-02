Asuogyaman constituents regret voting for NDC – MP hopeful claims

Paul Asare Ansah

The 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Asuogyaman Constituency, Paul Asare Ansah has reiterated the people’s regrets in voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress party to represent them in Parliament.

According to the disappointed Member of Parliament hopeful, the incumbent MP of the area, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has failed the constituents who voted him into power.



Speaking to journalists during the NPP’s Constituency polls, Paul Asare said his interactions with people within the Asuogyaman Constituency shows that the people are disgruntled.



“After going back to their various electoral areas and taking into retrospect with developmental projects the NPP brought them, then, they take a look at it again and say.. had we voted for Paul Ansah, things would have been much better” he said in the Twi parlance.



He alleged that, some voters were being influenced with money before exercising their franchise but after two-year, they have regretted their actions considering their standard of living.



He continued that the people see his community engagement with regards to honouring invitations to programs among other things to be very different as compared to the incumbent MP’s, a situation they wholeheartedly considered as a regret on their part.

He also argued that Thomas Ampem Nyarko has been inactive and lacks developmental projects within his term of office and has nothing to boast of to his constituents in his two terms in office as MP of the area.



The former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Port and Harbour Authority, explained that despite his loss at the 2020 general elections, he still performs his responsibilities in the constituency such supporting the poor and needy and other forms of supports.



He added that, the 2020 general elections was a clear indication that, the Member of Parliament did not perform well in his first term which the people wanted to vote him out for with 23,200 votes as against 24,600 votes in his first attempt.



He concluded by urging all his political party members and supporters to be calm since the foundation has been laid for victory in the 2024 general elections.