At 62 years, I won’t pick forms and quit last minute – Ken Agyapong on 2024 bid

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Asin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, ha assured his supporters that he is going the full haul with his flagbearership bid in the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

The outspoken lawmaker is one of the candidates in the race who is actively engaged in activities geared towards emerging as the NPP candidate for the 2024 presidential polls.



In an interview on the sidelines of a social event that he attended on September 15, he was asked about the claim that candidates like himself will likely drop out late into the race.



“If NPP opens nominations, I will pick forms… those who pick forms and quit, does he look like me? At 62 years, how can I declare my flagbearership ambitions in the NPP and quit, I am not quitting,” he said.



He, however, called for clean campaigns stressing his disinterest in what he described as ‘dirty politics.



“We are all going to run, just that what I don’t want is dirty politics. I am not going to do dirty politics. I will go to the people and tell them what I have done for the NPP and Ghanaians and for which reason they should vote for me,” he emphasized.

A confident Agyapong said he was upbeat that he will prevail over all the other candidates and called on delegates to vote for him for his track record in serving the party and the country but also for the fact that he is the overwhelming candidate of the youth.







Kennedy Agyapong declares intention



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, in May this year became the first to publicly announce his bid to lead the NPP



He said if the governing party wants to break the eight as their mantra for 2024 is, then they must break the eight with Kennedy Agyapong.

"Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change," Kennedy Agyapong said in a Facebook live interview with The Announcer Newspaper, Wednesday, May 26.



Other contenders – rumoured and announced



There are other contenders in the race to lead the NPP. Two on record to have declared their intentions are former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



The Agric Minister is also rumoured to be lacing his boots to contest as is Joe Ghartey, one-time Attorney General and Railways Minister.



