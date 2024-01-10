‘At long last, the battle ended’ - Chef Faila draws inspiration from Dr Nkrumah as she finishes GWR attempt

Chef Faila saluting personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces after ending her cook-a-thon bid

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian woman hoping to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon – cook-a-thon – ended her bid today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after cooking for 10 days (Monday, January 1, 2024, to Wednesday, January 10, 2024).

Chef Faila, as she has become widely known, ended her bid after 227 hours of cooking, breaking the existing world record of 119 hours and 57 minutes and the unofficial record of 144 hours.



Drawing inspiration from Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s famous “At long last the battle has ended” speech, the Ghanaian heroine took to social media to thank God and Ghanaians for their support.



“Allow me to borrow a part of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's words: "At long last, the battle has ended." I couldn't help but be overwhelmed with excitement and joy. You've been by my side on this journey from the very first minute to 227 hours.



“Now, it's time for us to rejoice and jubilate. This victory is dedicated to God and Ghana!... Thank you all, m'pagya!” she wrote on X after her feat.



Meanwhile, the Guinness Book of Records has reacted to Chef Faila’s attempt.

Reacting to a post of Chef Faila breaking the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Guinness Book of Records wrote, “We look forward to reviewing her evidence!”.



Chef Faila extended the record she was aiming to set from 120 to 240 hours, according to reports, to enable her to beat a potential new record of 144 hours.



She cooked 156 different meals; and served 2864 plates of food, with approximately 450 plates dedicated to orphanages and street children.



