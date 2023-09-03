At your age, you don’t need any advice – Asantehene to new Abirahene

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shakes new Abirahene after enstoolment

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked the new chief for the people of Abira in the Ashanti Region, to work assiduously towards the progress of the town and its people.

The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom stressed in an address during the enstoolment that Nana Bona Kessetare II with his advanced age was the beneficiary of patience around a throne he was denied years back.



“We are righting all the wrongs of the past, that is why you are standing here today, Assin, Bretu people have had a shot at the stool, but truly, it is for the Aduanas… it is for you to be truthful to elevate the town for me,” he said.



He cautioned the Abusuapanyin (family head) and other subjects that they should liaise with the new chief and give him the necessary support to make things work.



“With his age, there is no advice to be given him, he will know how to handle affairs… as for advice, there is no amount that will suffice for him because he has been through the system,” Otumfuo stated before asking his chief linguist to start necessary enstoolment rites.



According to Opemsuo Radio, which extensively covers all issues around the Manhyia Palace, the enstoolment took place on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Asantehene presided over the necessary rites that saw Nana Bona Kessetare II crowned the Abirahene, the chief of the Abira Traditional Area.



The Opemsuo Radio video shows Otumfuo speaking at length about the processes that led to the chief’s return to the throne, stressing that he had to uphold the spirit of sacrifice and respect for his subjects.



In the case of Nana Bona Kessetare II, he is heard saying in Twi: “I pay homage and make this allegiance that, my grandfather is Kessetare from Nuamah… The good service that my forebears and Kessetare gave to the Golden Stool and the Ashanti Kingdom, is what myself, Bona Kessetare, will continue as incoming chief.



“When Otumfuo calls me at any time of the day, morning, afternoon or evening and I fail to respond, I will pay the price,” he says to adulations as the sword is retrieved from him and he bows towards the Otumfuo twice before taking his leave.

The enstoolment of the new Abirahene is the second such in recent months against five destoolments by the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.



Watch videos of the installation below:







