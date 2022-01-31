Ateaa Tina features Kofi Kinaata on her new project

Ateaa Tina

Source: Aboah Philip Nelson Kwame, Contributor

Sensational singer Ateaa Tina has released a motivational song titled “Fa Ma Me” which features VGMA’s best songwriter Kofi Kinaata.

The song was produced by Beatz Vampire and mastered by Kaywa.



After a long break, this is her 3rd release in a year.



According to her, “Fa Ma Me” is just a taste of what to expect on her upcoming EP scheduled for release in the second quarter of the year.

The afrobeats song was released with a video shot by Xbills Ebenezer and has already been featured on 10 playlists on Botha Apple Music and Spotify.



