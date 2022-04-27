1
Menu
News

Atewa still a 'no-go area' for Bauxite mining – Concerned citizens tell gov’t

Samuel Abu Jinapor1212121212122.jpeg Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape has said that the prospecting of the Atewa forest will certainly compromise the ecological integrity of the forest and will be detrimental and irreversible.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has intimated the government will not needlessly compromise the integrity of the Atewa Forest but rather exploit it for the ultimate benefit of the Ghanaian people.

“Government and GIADEC (Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation) continue to be fully committed to the preservation of the Atewa Forest and ensure that the exploitation of the bauxite in Atewa is in the ultimate interest of the Ghanaian people and is in the public interest. They are also working to ensure that the integrity of the forest is preserved,” the Minister said in an interview with Aljazeera on Sunday [April 24, 2022].

But the Concerned Citizens, in a reaction to this, contend the Minister’s claims are repugnant and reprehensible, adding, “This posture of the government on Atewa clearly shows that myopically it sees only bauxite and nothing else in Atewa as observed by a concerned environmentalist.”

It further warned: “The Concerned Citizens of the Atewa Landscape (CCAL) has insisted and reasoned with sister environmental to NGOs with clarity of vision and still insist that Atewa is a NO-GO area for bauxite mining.”

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered
Despite Media speaks on outbursts against Vim Lady
Deputy Speakers can vote - Court insists
Ex-MASLOC CEO’s breach of bail: AG files motion
A president got angry over prayers - Archbishop
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy