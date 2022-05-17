0
Atlanta City Council and Macon-Bibb County honour Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Mrs. Samira Bawumia has been honoured by the Atlanta City Council and Macon-Bibb County.

Mrs. Bawumia was honoured when she attended the 7th Annual Maternity Fundraising Gala of the Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia, (GWAG), USA.

She was laurelled for her interventions through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) in the areas of education, women empowerment, and maternal and child health.

The gala was to raise funds to secure medical equipment for the Larteh Health Clinic, St. Martin de Porres Hospital, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, and Baptist Medical entre.

The initiative by the GWAG falls in line with that of the SEHP’s ‘Equipping Medical Facilities Project.’

The project provides medical equipment and supplies to remote and underserved communities in Ghana.

