Ato Forson: Prosecution to file outstanding witness statement

Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Minister of Finance

Source: GNA

The prosecution in the case involving Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and two others is to file an outstanding witness statement by February 12, 2022.

This was after, the State was unable to file some disclosures on the directives of the Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe.



It was in open court that the State served other parties, the disclosures they filed earlier.



The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Yvonne Attakora-Obuobisa told the Court that the reason why the disclosures were not filed, and service not done was, they had some difficulties with two of the members, who had to sign but were out of the jurisdiction.



When the case was called, Dr Forson and Dr Sylvester Anemana, were present while Mr Richard Dzapka was absent. This forced the Judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, but that decision was revoked later.



Earlier, accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against them.

Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly willfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.



He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140).”



Dr Anemana, a Former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health was also granted, a bail of one million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom shall be a public servant not below the rank of a director.



While Mr Dzakpa, a Businessman, was also granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.



The Judge, commenting on the inability of the prosecution to file the disclosure on time said, “l hope that this will not cast shadows of greater things to come during the trial.”

She said she was not excited about the current happenings and expected that everyone should have their expectations for the trial.



Before the case was adjourned, the Judge cautioned Mr Dzakpa, saying “you need to endeavour to be in Court always, because there is a difference when you are involved in a criminal matter and when you are in a civil matter.”



The case was adjourned for the Case Management conference on March 1, 2022.