Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off €2.3m ambulance case – Deputy AG

The Attorney General's department has officially confirmed that lawyers representing Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, have endorsed a request by a third party to pay off the monies lost in the faulty ambulance case.

According to a report by Citinewsroom.com, the request is for the criminal trial against the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam legislator to be withdrawn.



This revelation was shared by Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah.



This disclosure follows a challenge presented to the Attorney General's department by Dr. Ato Forson's legal team.



They challenged the department to produce any correspondence indicating that their client had commenced plea bargain negotiations, responding to media reports suggesting that the Minority Leader had reached out to the Attorney General's department for such a deal.



Dr. Ato Forson, along with two others, is currently facing criminal charges related to alleged financial loss to the state in connection with a faulty ambulance procurement deal.

The accused individuals are alleged to have committed criminal acts in the acquisition of 50 malfunctioning ambulances, amounting to 2.3 million Euros.



Specifically, Dr. Ato Forson, who served as Deputy Finance Minister during the procurement, is accused of issuing letters of credit for the purchase without proper authorization, an accusation he vehemently denies.



The state has already concluded its case, and the court has instructed Dr. Ato Forson, the first accused, to present his defense. So far, he has called two witnesses and intends to summon four more, including his former boss Seth Terkper and former Health Minister Alex Segbefia.



However, the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has disclosed that the state has received letters from Dr. Ato Forson's legal team expressing support for a plea bargain request that was brought to their attention by a third party.



“I think last year someone who was not a party to that prosecution offered to make a refund and take the ambulance back and in lieu of that we withdraw the case,” Tuah-Yeboah noted.

However, the Attorney General's department was hesitant to engage with individuals not directly charged in the case and instead sought the input of the accused.



He further explained, "There was a second letter, and we said we don't even know those of you who have written this letter. If you want those who are being prosecuted to take advantage of your proposal, they should rather come up with that proposal."



Consequently, lawyers representing some of the accused individuals penned letters to the department, showing their endorsement of the third party's offer.



"The accused persons, some of them through their lawyers wrote that they actually endorse the letter written by the third party seeking to return the money," Tuah-Yeboah clarified.



On the specific question of whether the Minority Leader, Ato Forson, had made such a plea bargain request, the Deputy Attorney General revealed, "Mr. Forson's lawyers also wrote a letter seeking to say they were also siding with the third party who had offered to pay that money."

The Attorney General's department is currently evaluating the plea bargain request, and a decision is yet to be reached.



