6
Menu
News

Ato Forson lacks the needed skills, all-roundness to be Minority Leader – Analyst

Ato Forson Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, new minority leader

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that the appointment of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the Minority Leader, will affect the effectiveness of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

For him, this is not strategic, and the timing was wrong for the NDC.

He explained that compared to Haruna Iddrisu, Ato Forson is not an all-rounder, and going into the 2024 general elections, the NDC needs an all-rounder to lead them in Parliament.

This, he warned, could divide the Minority front in the House since several members have resisted the appointment of Ato Forson as the leader.

Michael Ebo Amoah said ”this would affect the party. It is important to be an all-round person as a Minority Leader and not just strong on the economy. Comparing Haruna Iddrisu to Ato Forson, I don’t see Ato Forson as an all-round person. He is good with economic issues, but when it comes to the law, legislations, and debating the state of the nation and other issues, he lacks”.

Ato Forson, he added, should have maintained his position as the spokesperson on Finance for the Minority Caucus.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue