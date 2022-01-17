Ato Forson's case adjourned to Tuesday due to illness of accused person

Ato Forson at the court premises Photo credit:StarrFm.com

AG drags Cassiel Ato Forson, 2 others to court

AG goes to court over €2.37M in ambulance deal



Ato Forson shows up in court for trial



An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial of former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others to Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



This is due to the ill health of one of the accused persons.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, has been charged with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

Two accused persons, Dr Forson and Japka, were in court for the case, but Anemana was absent.



According to the Daily Graphic report, Anemana’s lawyer, Alex Owureidu Dankwa, informed the Accra High Court that his client had a condition and therefore goes for medical care on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.



The case presided by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe was then adjourned to Tuesday, January 18, 2022, as the three accused persons must be present in court.



Meanwhile, some NDC MPs and top personalities of the NDC thronged the court to support Ato Forson.



They included a former Attorney -General, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah -Opong, Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muhammed Mubarak Muntaka, and the MP for Cape South, Mr Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, and the MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah