Ato-Forson’s prosecution: Go after the real dealmakers – Bright Simons fires A-G

Cassiel Ato Forson, 2 others charged for causing state to lose €2.37M in ambulance deal

Cassiel Ato Forson pokes holes in A-G’s suit



Bright Simmons defends Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP



Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simons, has watered down the decision by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to prosecute former deputy minister of finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in an ambulance deal.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, together with two others, have been dragged to the Accra High Court by the Attorney-General on five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intentionally misapplying public property in the purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.



But in response to the suit at a press conference, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee described it as politically motivated by President Akufo-Addo and the AG to silence him over his critique of the controversial e-levy.

He also detailed that, “a cursory reading of the frivolous and politically motivated charges shows that my only role in the entire transaction was to have signed a letter on behalf of the Minister of Finance, in my capacity as Deputy Finance Minister, for the establishment of letters of credit by the Bank of Ghana and for payment by the Controller Accountant General of the charges for the letters of credit.”



Commenting on the issue, Bright Simons charged Godfred Yeboah-Dame to focus his energy in pursuing and prosecuting those who actually executed the deal.



“The decision to prosecute the fmr Dep Finance Minister for signing documents to issue letters of credit for the botched ambulance procurement project is like prosecuting the MD of SIC for insuring a car later found to have been used in a robbery. Go after the real dealmakers,” he tweeted.





According to documents filed by the Attorney General, the ministry of health initiated steps to procure more ambulances for the country after the announcement was made in the 2009 State of the Nation Address.

The 3rd accused person in the case, Richard Jakpa, is said to have used his company, Jakpa at Business, to present a proposal and Term Loan to the Ministry of Health which he claimed to have arranged from Stanbic Bank to finance the supply of the 200 ambulances to the government.



Cabinet, consequently gave an Executive Approval for the project.



However, it was later found out that the ambulances supplied had defects hence could not be operationalized.