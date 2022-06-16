0
Ato Forson trial: Agyemang-Manu fails to show up in court

Agyeman Manu New Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ato-Forson, two others charged over ambulance purchase

Health Minister to testify in court as prosecution witness

Ambulances purchased under Mahama administration deemed not fit for purpose, prosecution

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu on Thursday failed to show up when his name was called as the persecution’s third witness in the trial of former Deputy Minister of Finance Casiel Ato Forson and two others.

Mr Agyeman-Manu was expected to mount the witness box today, Thursday, June 16, 2022, as the third prosecution witness in the matter of the Republic against Cassiel Ato Forson, Sylvester Anemana, and Richard Jakpa.

Ato-Forson who is a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee and Minority spokesperson on Finance, has been accused of willfully causing financial loss to the state in the purchase of some ambulances during the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

When the time came for the prosecution to call its third witness, the Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa told the presiding judge that the Mr Agyeman-Manu had communicated at the last minute that he had been called into an emergency COVAX meeting for which reason he would not be able to come to court.

Presiding over the Financial Court 3 of the Accra High Court, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe expressed displeasure at the turn of events.

The court adjourned sitting to June 28, 2022. However, the presiding judge cautioned the against another absence of the third prosecution witness as the case will be moved to the next witness if the minister fails to show up again.

It is the case of the state that Dr Ato Forson, during his tenure as a Deputy Finance Minister under the Mahama administration, executed a contract by the government of Ghana to purchase some 200 ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

After granting a medium term loan facility of €15.8 million for the 200 ambulances, only 10 were shipped to Ghana in 2014.

“A post-delivery inspection of the first batch of 10 ambulances revealed that same were without any medical equipment in them.

“Other fundamental defects included defects on the body of the vehicles and the patient compartment of the ambulances,” the writ noted.

Cassiel Ato Forson, Sylvester Anemana and Richard Jakpa according to the prosecution caused financial loss of 2.37 million euros to the state.

