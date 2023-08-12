Ato Forson was BoG board member when process for new HQ building began – Richard Ahiagbah claims

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah has alleged that the Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson was part of the Bank of Ghana-led Board that began the process towards the construction of a new headquarters building.

According to him, the conversation about the construction of a new headquarters building began in the 90s but processes towards realising that began years on.



Mr. Ahiagbah noted that Cassiel Ato Forson who was serving on the Banks' board as Deputy Finance Minister under the Mahama-led administration, was part of the negotiations with an individual to purchase the land for the purpose at a cost of $2.5 million per acre situated around Achimota forest.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ Newsfile on August 12, 2023, the NPP Director of Communications admitted that although the BoG Board pulled out of the negotiations at some point, a settlement cost of $1.2 million had to be paid to the individual.



“He [Ato Forson] was a member of the Bank of Ghana board member at the point where they were in government and this conversation about building a new headquarters didn’t start today but in the 1990s when the Bank of Ghana decided to build a whole new place due to the current location being caught up with surrounding developments,” Ahiagbah claimed.



“I’m mentioning Ato Forson because he was part of the Board that was looking for a parcel of land to buy for this particular purpose of building a new BoG headquarters while he was serving as part of the Banks’ Board to the extent that there was an individual who was offering a piece of land around Achimota forest for $2.5 million per acre,” he added.



Richard Ahiagbah further stressed that within the period, there have been ongoing conversations during which Ato Forson under NDC administration had committed to buying a 20-acre piece of land for the building of a new BoG headquarters.

“The BoG Board actually issued a directive to proceed with the negotiations but they had to pull out at a point, and in doing so, there was a settlement cost of $1.2 million,” the NPP Communications Director alleged.



By this, Richard Ahiagbah points out that the conversation to put up a new headquarters for the Bank of Ghana was not borne out of the blue.



“The conversation of building a new BoG headquarters precedes the current Governor [Dr Ernest Addison] but dates back to the 90s era,” he insisted.



MA/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.