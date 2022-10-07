Atta Akyea attributes activities of galamsey to recent flood at Abuakwa South

Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, has blamed the activities of illegal mining on the recent flooding in the area.

The MP argued that the activities of ‘galamsey’ have gravely contributed to the overflow of some notable rivers in the Municipal hence leading to the flooding.



Atta AKyea made the assertion while reacting to the recent floods in the Eastern Region including Akim Kyebi where five people were confirmed dead by the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO).



“Undoubtedly, the consequences of ‘galamsey’ have contributed to the Birim River overflowing its bounds. Additionally, Kyebi has experienced significant residential and industrial growth in the Domeabra-Akwadum area for some time now, and it is obvious that many of these buildings are situated on waterways,” he said in a statement.



He described the incident as “unfortunate and unprecedented” to have occurred to his cherished constituents although flooding and its attendant destruction has historically been a common occurrence in our nation during the rainy season.

The former Works and Housing Minister nonetheless calls for a preventive step to ensure that “our great community is protected, as much as possible, from flooding and its negative effects.”



Samuel Atta Akyea identified building on waterways as unpleasant consequences of flooding and debilitating effects on livelihoods and properties in the area however he charged the Assembly to it implement the planning laws for the right thing to be done.



“Unless the Municipal Assembly enforce its planning laws especially in the issuance of building permits, the impunity of building on waterways will continue with the unpleasant consequences of flooding and its debilitating effect on lives, livelihoods and properties.



"In the final analysis, let us act responsibly for those who do not pay regard to environmental laws are already sentenced to a life of pain, sorrow and disaster.”