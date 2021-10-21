Atta Ghana Boy releases a magical Extended Play masterpiece 'My Time'

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Reggae musician Atta Ghana Boy has released the much-awaited Extended Play (EP) titled ‘My Time’.

The well-curated masterpiece which features a few names in the Ghanaian music enclave proves to be a rousing showcase of the Ghana Boy’s versatility considering his over three decades of an illustrious music career.



The project defines a stunningly wholly unique venture and each song on the EP has been well written to impact the lives of listeners.



The production touches and sound form one of the captivating EPs on the music currently with the singer exhibiting some unique vocal prowess.

Overall, it is a cracking EP that took many years in the making and music lovers would certainly enjoy the seventh-track playlist.



Known in real life as Daniel Yeboah, Atta Ghana Boy joined the Apollo High Kings in 1990 which was then led by legendary Highlife musician Amakye Dede having also recorded multiple albums with the High Kings Band.