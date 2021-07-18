Atta Mills Institute ‘resurrects’ CRC report, outlines events to mark anniversary

CEO of AMI, Koku Anyidoho

The Atta-Mills Institute is set to commemorate its second anniversary and has outlined a series of events.

As part of the events to commemorate the celebration, AMI would July 22, 2021, hold a media engagement to speak on the theme “9 YEARS ON: ENTRENCHING THE SOLID LEGACY OF JOHN EVANS ATTA-MILLS”.



According to the Institute, It shall “be speaking poignantly about the Constitution Review Commission (CRC), set up by President Atta-Mills in 2010; the Report Submitted; the White Paper that was issued; and how it has become more relevant than before, to take another look at the 1992 Constitution.”



There would be no wreath-laying ceremony this year due to the ongoing construction work at the Asomdwee Park where the former president was buried.

However, the media would have an opportunity to tour the park on Monday, July 19, 2021, to allow the media to have a feel of how work has progressed as regards the forward-looking and nationalistic pledge during last year’s Anniversary by the Administration of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to construct the Asomdwee Park to fit its original architectural design. We must reiterate the point that it will strictly be a Press Encounter – solely for the Press,” the statement said.



On the birth date of the late leader, AMI would be donating to the YOA Disability Foundation since it was something the late Mills did whenever he celebrated his birthday.



Meanwhile, AMI says it is looking forward “…with bold optimism to having, an extremely colourful wreath-laying ceremony next year, when His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, under the auspices of the Republic of Ghana, officially commissions the completed exquisite and edifying Asomdwee Park to mark the 10th Anniversary of the passing-on of His Excellency President John Evans Atta-Mills.”