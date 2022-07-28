Atta Mills' body no longer belongs to the family - Maurice Ampaw asserts

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has stated that the family of late President John Evans Atta Mills has lost the right of ownership over his body.

According to him, the state has through compulsory acquisition claimed the body from the family adding that the late President Atta Mills has become a national asset.



He explained that once the late president became a Head of State, he ceased to be for just his family and friends who had ‘interest’ in him.



Ampaw stressed on Wontumi TV that the national interest superseded any other interest in matters of that nature.



“In law, the national interest reigns supreme” he said.





In the same vein, Maurice Ampaw argued that the state has an interest in the body of Atta Mills as it has become a national property.



“When President Atta Mills was alive, he was of his own but he became a national asset once he came president. So the interest of the family in President Atta Mils, the interest of individuals in Atta Mills is not bigger than Atta Mills being the national asset.



“He became a national property which the Constitution requires that he is protected specially and other privileges, (accorded him). The interest of Ghana in Atta Mills is bigger than that of the family and individuals. When President Mills died, in law and tradition, he became the property of the family.



“When he became the property of the family, the state said it has an interest in Atta Mills, thus it is using compulsory acquisition to take him from the family. The state went to see the family of Atta Mills and took the body.



“So Atta Mills' body became of national interest. Atta Mills body in the tomb is no longer for the family. The nation has acquired it through compulsory acquisition.

“Where the body is…the graveside…the family, please you don’t have an interest. We the state have bought and paid for it,” he emphasized.







Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, July 24 commissioned the refurbished Asomdwee Park to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of John Evans Atta Mills.



Prior to this, the had been a public spat between Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late President, and Koku Anyidoho, a one-time aide, over some works around the tomb of the late president.

Samuel Atta Mills contended that the permission of the family ought to have been sort before commencing works on the tomb.







