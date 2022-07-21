0
Atta Mills' brother is ‘ignorant’ and a ‘disgrace’ to Mills' family - Koku Anyidoho

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

An aide to the former President John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has responded to the younger brother of the late President, Samuel Atta Mill for his ‘reckless’ utterances in the media.

To him, his behavior years after the death of the late president has been unspeakable and distasteful.

“He is a disgrace to the family,” Koku Anyidoho vehemently said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Samuel Atta Mills had accused Mr. Anyidoho of desecrating his late brother’s tomb.

But Koku wonders if it is appropriate for any individual to claim that the tomb of the late President has been removed.

“He is ignorant,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.

Adding that, “Ask Sammy Atta Mills that in the last 10 years, has he ever visited Asomdwee Park to care for the remains of his brother? Where is the autopsy report?”

