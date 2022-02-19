Atta Mills death probe: Sam George flays Majority leadership over ‘fake’ signatories to motion

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has criticized the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament over the unfolding development surrounding a motion filed to probe the death of late President John Evans Atta Mills.



In a post on his social media handle, the lawmaker said the leadership of the New Patriotic Party side of the House has become an ‘apology’.



He quizzed if they have ventured into the business of faking signatures for what he called, “useless motions."



“The NPP leadership in Parliament is an apology. An absolute aberration. Now they are faking their members signatories to useless motions? How low can it get? Smh!” he tweeted.

Background



Four MPs reportedly filed a Private Members Motion demanding an inquest into the passing of the late president.



The original four were: Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Poku, and Tema Central MP, Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey.



However, in a sharp twist, barely 24-hours later, the Mpraeso and Tema Central MPs, wrote to have their names expunged from the motion filed.



“Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion, we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instruction and in our names.



"We therefore call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion” a statement signed by the two MPs read.

July 24, 2022, will mark ten years since the passing of former President Atta-Mills.



Founder and President of Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho has also being making calls for a probe into Atta Mills’ death.



He said this is to clear his name from all accusations leveled against him that he had a hand in the late president’s death.



The motion as filed on Thursday was seeking that Parliament sets up a bi-partisan committee to probe the circumstances leading to Mills' death.



“That, this Honourable House constitutes a bi-partisan Committtee; to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on 24th July, 2012,” the motion read.