Atta Mills’ family head contradicts brothers over what killed the former President

Late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Head of the Atta Mills family, Kobina Biney, has said that the family is not aware of the cause of death of the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills.

The Abusuapanyin disclosed that one of the president’s brothers told them he died from a sickness, however, he [the brother] failed to produce an autopsy report to back those claims.



According to Mr. Biney, without a doctor’s report to confirm the brother’s claim, they cannot as a family, accept assertion just by word of mouth.



The Abusuapanyin, speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Friday, August 5, 2022, said that “officially, the family does not know what killed Prof. [Atta Mills]”



“Not that the cause of death is not important to us… One of his brothers said that he died of a sickness but they have not shown us the autopsy report to back that claim,” Abusuapanyin Biney told host, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



He explained that he was not the family head at the time the statesman died and therefore, could not have followed up on those details.



“When Prof. died I was not the family head. The then Abusuapanyin has died and the one who succeeded him as well,” the family head added.

