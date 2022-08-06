1
Atta Mills family to organise another 10th anniversary commemoration

Prof. Atta Mills John Evan Atta Mills 1212121231122 The late Prof J.E. Atta Mills

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Head of the Atta Mills family, Kobina Biney, has said that the family would organise their own commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the late President’s passing.

According to the Family Head, they have chosen August 10, 2022, for the commemoration ceremony.

He explained that the commemoration would be on the day his mortal remains were laid to rest.

“We have already sought permission. The date is 10th August. We are expecting the elders of the family to do something little”, the Abusuapanyin declared on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Friday.

Speaking further, Abusuapanyin Kobina Biney said that he was not aware of the commemoration done by both the government and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I don’t know which particular family members represented us at those functions whether they are from his mother's side or father's side. We were not there.”

Touching on the renovation of the Asomdwe Park, he said that “we are happy about the way they have kept the place clean and given it a facelift but the process they used is what we are displeased about”

Brother of the former President, Samuel Atta Mills, had earlier accused the CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho of tampering with the grave of the late president.

Responding further to questions about the development, Abusuapanyin Kobina Biney said that “we, the family of Atta Mills should have congratulated Koku Anyidoho for his efforts in ensuring the Asomdwe Park was refurbished but what didn’t go on well was that they failed to inform the family before taking that action…”, he said in Twi.

He explained that this should have been the right thing to do because the late president is no ordinary person.

“All we saw was that a press conference was organised [about the renovation exercise] without recourse to the family. We were displeased with that move because no one informed us and we were not aware…”

