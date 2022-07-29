Atta Mills' government 'didn't treat me with the decorum I deserve' - Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has bemoaned that the John Evans Atta Mills' government that succeeded him did not give him the respect that he should have been accorded.

According to him, the fact that he rose through the ranks to get to that higher position in the country, irrespective of who he is, the office he occupied should have been respected by the incoming government but that wasn't.



Speaking in an interview on 'The KSM' show which was aired on July 15, the former President said, he believed things would have been different if he was succeeded by a government from his own party but that was not so - something that he was saddened about.



"I was a bit saddened because I had expected to be succeeded by my party man but it did not happen and unfortunately for me, the change was occasioned by initially, the incoming government didn’t treat me with the decorum I thought they should have given me.



"For instance, before I stepped out of office, an office should have been prepared for me near the State House – an old bungalow – and an outgoing President should be entitled to a bungalow from the state…before I knew it, some people had come with red bands around their heads protesting; telling me to go back to my home like Kumasi as if I was a stranger in Ghana, Accra.



"I didn’t like that and with all the noises and protest, I moved out…they also made it seem that I had taken the presidential vehicles with me; I didn’t need any vehicles [but rather] it was state protocol that had assigned some vehicles for me to use but there was so much noise [saying] I took away the state bulletproof cars. I didn’t need all that…As for waking up and not seeing myself as president; no! no!! no!!!" former President Kufuor explained to the host, KSM.



Haven't been a civilian government to have ended his term successfully without any coup in 2008, the former President noted that he felt so fulfilled because he was the first civilian President to serve the entire constitutional term.

"Our first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was removed by soldiers, my mentor K.A. Busia was removed by soldiers. Dr Hila Limann was removed by soldiers; the fourth President Rawlings himself was a soldier [before] converting himself to a civilian and stayed on for two terms, stepped down for me to come; well, he did well but his military nature still stake with him; so, I really won’t accord him. I am the first President to serve a full constitutional term since independence, so I had done well and felt very grateful," he tapped himself on his back.



President Kufuor believes that the treatment meted out to him [was] because of the winner takes all mentality the Ghanaian politician has.



He has observed that the Ghanaian politician is “evolving but we haven’t come to a point where we will treat people given the opportunity to serve – because it is service and when they finish, we must accord them the decencies and respect that should be given to [them]. You do that for the office that inspires the up-and-coming people who want to serve their nation.”



He explained further that another reason may be that “since the first republic didn’t end well – because it was overthrown by a coup d’état - the rancho [bitterness] was too much because the regime had become a one-party state and with many of the opponents were locked up in detention with JB Danquah dying in prison so, I think the bitterness was so deep and the change that came was visited with this animosity from the opposition to the outgoing regime; that wasn’t good.



“The same thing was repeated with Busia – he was overthrown just after two years, three months and with the hail of abuse and unjustified attacks and insults, I, for instance, was picked [because I was a Deputy Minister], I stayed in Ussher Fort Prison for one year, three months, so naturally, there will be some feeling.



"And then Dr Limann, a nice gentleman, I never heard a word of insult from him; he was kicked out unceremoniously on a New Year’s Eve of all days – can you imagine a coup d’état at that time – and this poor man apparently depended on a pick-up; a former President of Ghana – his own pick-up that was breaking down on the streets of Accra, it wasn’t right at all; but that was the treatment he got for the so-called revolutionary takeovers."

President Kufuor prays that such trends die out of our Ghanaian politics "so we accord any person or Ghanaian that would legitimately work his way up to this pedestal; the one and only position."







