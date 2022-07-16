Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor

An old photo of President Kufuor and the late Atta Mills

Kufuor speaks to KSM about his presidency

People protested that I leave Accra as if I was a stranger, Kufuor laments



John Kufuor's presidency ended on January 7, 2009



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has shared his disappointment with how he was treated right after his tenure of presidency ended.



Speaking in a clip of the KSM Show shared on Facebook, the former president explained that the John Evans Atta Mills government did not attach decorum to his right to have a bungalow allotted to him by the state.



He said that he was even more surprised when some people led a campaign to have him leave the capital city as if he was a total stranger to the country.



“I didn’t suffer a trauma… and unfortunately for me, the change by, initially, the incoming government – the new government didn’t treat me with the decorum I thought they should have given me.

“An outgoing president should be entitled to a bungalow from the state which has been prepared for me to go into. Before I knew, some people had come with red bands around their heads, protesting, telling me to go back to my home, that’s in Kumasi like I was a stranger in Ghana – Accra,” he said.



John Kufuor left office as President of Ghana on January 7, 2009, after serving two terms in office.



He was the second president of the fourth republic, taking over from the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



