Atta Mills’ grave has not been opened – CODA

Coastal Development Authority

CODA says Atta Mills’ body has not been desecrated

Akufo-Addo authorized renovation of Asomdwee Park



Why do you allow 'buffoon' Anyidoho to tamper with Atta Mills’ tomb, brother fumes



The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has said that it has not tampered with the tomb of late President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills, contrary to assertions in the public especially by opposition politicians.



In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Jerry Ahmed, CODA said that it never opened the tomb of the late president.



It added that the renovation works being done at the Asomdwee Park were authorised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in line with preparatory works being done to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of Prof Mills.

“We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place.”



“The Coastal Development Authority, acting upon a directive from President Akufo-Addo, prioritized the renovation of the burial grounds of the late Professor Atta Mills, former president of the republic. The Authority liaised with relevant state institutions in charge of state monuments before embarking on the renovation works,” parts of the statement read.



Samuel Atta Mills, younger brother of the late President, earlier accused some individuals of tampering with the tomb of the late Head of State.



According to him, CODA, together with some private NGOs had tampered with the tomb of the late President without recourse to the family, a development he says is culturally offensive.



The MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem, while addressing the press in Parliament on Tuesday, July 19, said the family takes exception to any activity by a private NGO in the name of their late brother and wondered if the body of the late President still lies in the grave at the Asomdwee Park.

“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it.



“My question is that, we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief? Now, you allowed somebody like Koku Anyidoho, that buffoon, working with Atta Mills Institute to go and touch this grave without informing our family head; this is a former President, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation,” Samuel Atta-Mills said.











IB/SARA