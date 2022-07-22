Atta Mills had sinus infection - Brother discloses condition late president died with

The late John Evans Atta Mills

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death

Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



State-run CODA leading redevelopment of Asomdwee Park



On July 24, 2012, President John Evans Atta Mills becomes the first Ghanaian President to die in office.



The cause of death has become a bone of contention with a former aide of the late President suggesting that the late President's death was not natural.



Koku Anyidoho, has constantly accused former President John Dramani Mahama and Samuel Atta Mills of knowing something that Ghanaians don't know concerning the untimely death of Atta Mills.

In a Joy News interview on Tuesday, July 19, Anyidoho reiterated his request for the autopsy report of the late President from his brother Samuel Atta Mills.



"Where is the autopsy report? Sammy Atta Mills has questions to answer," the founder and leader of the Atta Mills Institute said.



But in a response, the brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills said, "the autopsy report is personal for the family. Is he (Anyidoho) a family member? What is his business asking for an autopsy report?"



He further disclosed, for the first time, what may have caused the death of his late brother.



The MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem, KEEA, said the late President suffered a medical condition called sinus infection in 2005.

He added that the medical condition kept on deteriorating the health of his brother to the extent that he had to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy.



He noted that the complications from all these health issues led to the death of his brother.



“We are satisfied with what killed him. He had had a sinus problem. If anybody cares to know, that was around 2005 and 2006. And it was that thing that had kept on for some time and so he had to go for chemotherapy and he had to go for radiotherapy and it was all those complications, those were all part of it,” Samuel Atta Mills disclosed.



What is Sinus infection?



Sinus infection according to clevelandclinic.org is an inflammation of the sinuses that can cause them to get blocked and filled with fluid. It is usually caused by cold or allergies. An infection could result from the blockage.





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



PEN/SARA