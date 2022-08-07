Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals

Head the Mills family and brother of the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, Dr. Cadman Mills

The head of the Mills family and brother of the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, Dr. Cadman Mills, has finally revealed the cause of the death of the former president.

In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Mills suggested that his brother died from an illness he contracted after the 2004 presidential election.



He added that the perception that Prof. Mills was a sickler was not right because the former president was recovering from the sickness he contracted after the election.



“…I have been very candid with Ghanaians. Prof got very sick in 2005, immediately after the 2004 elections... He had to go to South Africa for treatments, but given the nature of the sickness, he had to have regular medical check-ups and check-ups. I can guarantee you (that) he was not (seriously) sick at the time that he died. And there was very very steady progress in some of the systems that he had as a result of the treatment he had in South Africa. His eyesight was even getting better.



“The perception that he is a sickler is not very accurate. Obviously, when he went for a medical check, he wasn’t here to see to the matters of the state, but I don’t think he was a sickler,” he said.



In 2015, Dr. Cadman Mills disclosed that an autopsy report on his brother showed he died from a stroke, adding that the family had all along known the immediate cause.

“He fell and bled. It was what we later found out to be a hemorrhagic stroke.



“We were taken aback by some of the stupid claims by people who said they knew the cause of his death. He wasn’t poisoned as has been suggested.”



