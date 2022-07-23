Atta Mills loved peace, he was not weak – Alex Segbefia

Prof. John Evans Atta Mills

“Prof Evans Atta Mills loved peace. That didn’t make him weak, he was not weak,” said Alex Segbefia as he recounted the values the late president of Ghana held dear.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast show, Alex Segbefia who is the board chair of the J. E. A Mills memorial foundation, which was launched in February, said the late president was not a weak person, but someone who loved Ghana, and didn’t put money first but the truth and patriotism above everything else.



The late president, John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, and is the only sitting head of state to die in office, after an illness which had him travel abroad on a number of occasions for treatment.



From 1997 to 2001, Atta Mills served as Vice-President of Ghana under the Rawlings government. Due to his words of calm, even in the midst of a brewing storm, and his stance on corruption and transparent governance, the late president was affectionately known as “Asomdwehene,” which translates as “king of peace”.

This year marks 10 years since the passing of the late President Mills. The family and the J.E.A Mills memorial heritage are marking it with a series of activities, including, hockey games, which he loved, Christian and Muslim thanksgiving prayers and lectures across the country.



