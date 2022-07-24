1
Atta Mills' monument unveiled

Atta Mills Monument The late John Evans Atta Mills

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asomdwee park refurbished

Atta Mills died from sinus infection, Brother

10th memorial service held for Atta Mills

A statue has been erected to commemorate the passing of the late John Evans Atta Mills on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

This will keep alive the memory of the former statesman who died at the age of 68 after battling a short illness.

The late President Atta Mills became the first sitting head of state of Ghana to die in office.

He died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012 while serving his tenure as the 3rd President of the Fourth Republic.

The monument was outdoored during the 10th memorial service of the late John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwee Park - where his mortal remains lie.

Meanwhile, brother of the former president, Samuel Atta Mills has disclosed that the late President died from a sinus infection.

According to him, John Evans Atta Mills suffered from this medical condition since 2005.

ESA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
