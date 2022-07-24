Atta Mills’ name missing on new monument erected in his honour

The bust of former President John Evans Atta Mills

Monument unveiled for Atta Mills

10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death commemorated



Akufo-Addo, Bawumia present at 10th Anniversary celebration of Atta Mills



A statue that has been erected to commemorate the passing of the late John Evans Atta Mills appears to be missing the name of the person it was made for.



The monument has been erected at the Asomdwee Park in Accra, as part of efforts to renovate the graveyard of the former president.



The bust which was unveiled on Sunday, July 24, 2022, had the name of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that of Atta Mills’ former aide and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, engraved on it.

“This was unveiled by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and assisted by Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and CEO Atta Mills Institute. Sunday, July 24, 2022. To God Almighty be the Glory,” the words on the monument read.



The monument which was outdoored earlier on Sunday will keep alive the memory of the former statesman who died at the age of 68 after battling a short illness.



The late President Atta Mills became the first sitting head of state of Ghana to die in office.



He died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012 while serving his tenure as the 3rd President of the Fourth Republic.





Meanwhile, brother of the former president, Samuel Atta Mills has disclosed that the late President died from a sinus infection.



According to him, John Evans Atta Mills suffered from this medical condition since 2005.







WA/DA