Attach seriousness to whatever you do, God will provide - Rev. Owusu

Senior Pastor of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God, Reverend Dominic Owusu

Source: GNA

Christians have been urged to focus their activities on God to be able to meet their needs.

Reverend Dominic Owusu, the Senior Pastor of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God, Ghana, who gave the advice, reminded Christians to set their minds on God to bring them success in 2022.



Rev. Owusu advised in a sermon at the 31st December Watch Night Service at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Church at North Suntreso in Kumasi.



Speaking on the theme: “Moving in victory to possess our possession,” Rev. Owusu said the year 2022 would be a year of overflowing blessings if Christians humble themselves under the Lord.



He advised Christians to be occupied with heavenly things, saying, that would enable them to have the joy and peace of the Lord.



He urged Christians to run away from sin, stating that "Righteousness is the key. Make righteousness your key and the glory of God will come upon you."



The Head Pastor urged Christians to renew their hearts and let go of the past and focus on the New Year with hope and enthusiasm.

“We need to thank God because it is not everybody alive to witness the end of 2021,” he noted.



He was confident that the year 2022 would be full of favour, progress, assuring that God would do something new in the lives of its people.



The Clergyman charged the congregants to trust in the Lord and walk with Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.



Rev. Owusu urged them to show love to each other and live in unity irrespective of any challenges that might come on the way.



He advised Christians to seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all other things shall be added unto them.