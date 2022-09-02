Attack on Akufo-Addo: 'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah with President Akufo-Addo in good times

Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, a member of the National Democratic Congress' legal and communications team, is surprised at the love lost between Re. Isaac Owusu-Bempah and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The preacher has recently delivered a stinging critique of the President, highlighting a strained relationship between them.



Owusu-Bempah's gripe stems from a brush with the law in 2021 when he engaged in a public spat with a former fetish priestess popularly referred to as Nana Agradaa.



The episode led to Owusu-Bempah being arrested, detained and charged before a court for engaging in acts that constituted a public nuisance.



Edudzi's surprise stems from what he identifies as the hatchet job that the preacher did for then-candidate Akufo-Addo in 2016 when he appeared on media stations denigrating then-president John Mahama.



In a September 1, 2022, Facebook post accompanied by a clip of Owusu-Bempah lashing out at Akufo-Addo, Edudzi wrote: "Owusu Bempah peddled one of the most despicable lies against H.E John Dramani Mahama in the desperate attempt to make Akufo Addo the president.

"Today, Rev Owusu Bempah can stand in his church and openly complain about maltreatment from Akufo Addo and BAWUMIA. Learn to trust God to fight all your battles. I can’t believe what I am hearing from Rev Owusu Bempah," the post read in part.



According to him, it was clear that Akufo-Addo's posture is that the man of God is dispensable since he has achieved his two maximum terms in office.



"Well, Akufo Addo has gotten his two terms and he doesn’t care anymore," the post concluded.



Read his full post below:



In the lead-up to the 2016 election, I recall Paul Adom-Otchere inviting Rev Owusu Bempah to the Good Evening Ghana show.

And on that show, Owusu Bempah peddled one of the most despicable lies against H.E John Dramani Mahama in the desperate attempt to make Akufo Addo the president.



I felt sad that day, not because of the lies from Owusu Bempah but that Paul allowed the reckless lies.



I knew that Paul is close to some of the Mahama's and so I couldn’t believe that he will provide the enabling environment for that lie.



Today, Rev Owusu Bempah can stand in his church and openly complain about maltreatment from Akufo Addo and BAWUMIA.



Learn to trust God to fight all your battles. I can’t believe what I am hearing from Rev Owusu Bempah. This life is strange. Tomorrow indeed is pregnant. Well, Akufo Addo has gotten his two terms and he doesn’t care anymore.





SARA/PEN