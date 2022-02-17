Attack on free speech: Is that what you fought for? – Kwesi Pratt questions Akufo-Addo

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has reacted to the recent arrest of journalists and some members of the society by the police over statements published in the media and on social media.



According to him, he is looking for the opportunity to ask President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if this is what he was fighting for in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Because in his opinion, what is happening lately makes him sick.



Kwesi Pratt’s comment comes after some journalists, civil society organisation members and an NPP Regional Chairman were arrested over some comments they have made in the media.

He explained on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme that, the 1992 Constitution instituted the National Media Commission (NMC) where people who feel their reputation have been damaged in the media can go and seek redress.



“In addition to the civil remedies available to people whose reputation is harmed and so on, first of all, you have the right of a rejoinder which provides some relief. In addition to that, the NMC has the power of arbitration so that we [media practitioners] don’t spend our time in court. Now, we have even gone behind the civil process, and are putting people in chains, locking them beyond the 48-hour limit, dragging them before court, and in some instances actually refusing them bail.



“It makes me sick!” Pratt stressed.



“This is not what we fought for. I’m looking for the opportunity to ask H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, if this is what he was fighting for in the late 1980s and early 1990s; if this is what he was fighting for,” he added.



To him, after all the fights in the 80s and 90s by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it should not be under his leadership as the President of Ghana in 2022 that people are being hauled before courts for speaking freely in the media.

He said, Abronye DC is being sacrificed because within the governing NPP, he is a weaker vessel.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr considers the police invitation and subsequent arrest of Abronye DC as a joke.



“Yes, Abronye DC is a Regional Chairman of NPP, why him? Why not other people in the NPP who have made worse statements than Abronye?



“Abronye is only being sacrificed. Leading members of the NPP have actually threatened judges, what happened to them; why Abronye? Because Abronye is weak; he’s not strong enough. Abronye is weak, he’s not strong enough that’s why they can pick Abronye and they believe that if they pick Abronye, we can say that even people in the NPP are being picked. Abronye is a weak lean, soft spot; that’s why they have gone for Abronye,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt warned that Ghanaians will not be deceived by the arrest of the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing NPP because of his comment.

He advised that if the police want to be fair in their policing, then it should be done properly.



“They shouldn’t try to deceive any of us. We will not be deceived by the arrest of Abronye. If the police is minded to be fair, let them be fair and properly so,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr stressed.



