Attacking our MPs won’t give us victory in 2024 – Duffuor to NDC

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has advised against acts he believes may sow disunity in the NDC in the wake of the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees in parliament

He’s called for the party to come together in order to work hard to win power in the 2024 election.



He made the comment after some NDC MPs were publicly vilified for failing to reject the Ministerial nominees on Friday March 24, 2023 as directed by the NDC party.



“It is clear that our country is in an extremely difficult position, and downsizing the government is in the interest of the public. However, I would like to caution against the use of negative language towards our MPs,” Dr. Duffuor said in a tweet.

He added: “While it may be tempting to vent our frustrations in this way, I do not believe it will help us find a solution to our challenges and reach a common ground that will position our great Party for Victory 2024”.



Dr. Duffuor further advised: “Let us strive to approach the issues at hand with dignity and respect; let us come together in a spirit of sobriety and work towards finding a way out of this difficult situation. A united house stands tall, but a divided one crumbles and falls.”