Attacks by land guards in Kasoa have reduced drastically - MCE

Fri, 9 Sep 2022

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive, Love Obo Amissah, says the issue of land guards who terrorised residents of Kasoa and other locations within the municipality has been drastically reduced.

She stated that residents and other individuals who had followed the issue of land guards in the area would be candid and that they would accept that land guard attacks had decreased.

She stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that if residents were honest, it would be false to claim that land guard issues have decreased dramatically. In comparison to the past, when residents were attacked and terrorised, these attacks have decreased.

Gunshots were once common, but that is no longer the case.

Meanwhile, she has lamented that another challenge they face is the issue of boundaries.

“Another challenge we face is the issue of our boundaries.” However, we are always in contact with the DCEs of Gomoa East and Ga South regarding our boundaries,” she added.

