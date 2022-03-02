Attacks on Adwoa Safo must cease - Ex-NDC MP

Former MP for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh

Rachel Appoh, the former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central has lashed out at some members of the governing party over what she considers to be the victimization of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The former deputy Minister of Gender and Children and Social Protection is vexed with the attacks on the Dome Kwabenya MP.



In a video on her social media handles, Rachel Appoh called for an end to the verbal attacks on the Adwoa Safo.

In the view of Rachel Appoh, the ongoing stand-off has a subtle sexist tone laced with disrespect for young politicians, particularly women.



She therefore appealed to Ghanaians to support Adwoa Safo to endure whatever she is going through.



She questioned the decision by some members of the NPP to single out Adwoa Safo when other MPs are equally culpable.



“Is Adwoa Safo the only MP who is not in Parliament? Are they saying that if Adwoa Safo reports, they’ll be able to pass the E-levy? When you are young and you come to Parliament they victimize you. It happened to me. For a whole year I was being mocked in Parliament. Ghanaians must back Adwoa Safo and support her because it is difficult.



“If you are lady in politics, you’ll either be tagged arrogant or immature. There is a lot frustration and smear-campaign in Parliament. Ghanaians should pray for her, especially women in politics,” she said.

Her comments follow recent attack on Adwoa Safo by leading members of the New Patriotic Party.



The latest of such statements on Adwoa Safo came from the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu who claims that the Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection has cautioned the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu against calling her.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, he said, "in our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, then it is God’s grace, and it adds to your gains, so that is our approach."



"So as it stands now, we don't count her as part of us," he noted.