Attacks on MPs are unnecessary, loans will be paid back - Kate Addo

The car loan agreement proposed for the purchase of vehicles for Members of Parliament will be paid back so there is no need to lash out at them, insists the Director of Public Affairs at Parliament, Kate Addo.



Reacting to the news of the presentation of a $28 million loan agreement to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, she said the attacks on the MPs by the public is unwarranted, reports citinewsroom.com.



By this, it is expected that each MP will receive over $100,000 as a loan to purchase their preferred vehicles.

Parliament’s Finance Committee is also expected to consider the loan agreement and send its report to Parliament after its work is done.



Since the news broke, some Ghanaians have been incensed, taking to social media to express their disagreements at the news but Kate Addo has said that there is really no need for people to be so worked up about this.



She explained that the monies would be paid back, making the concerns of the general public unfounded.



“Some of these MPs have their constituencies in remote areas. These people need to have access to their constituencies. Ideally, these MPs have to visit their constituencies at least once a week.



“These loans are paid by MPs themselves, and they are deducted at source. So it is not as though they are going to get them for free. These monies will be recouped,” she said.

In the past, some MPs have failed to pay back loans with the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), in 2017, going on the heels of some Members of Parliament for failing to pay back the monies they took.



It was reported that the MPs were served letters to pay back the loans but they still failed to do so.



