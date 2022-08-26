Attacks on MPs will get worse – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adama Bonaa has said the attacks on Members of Parliament (MPs) will get worse if they do not change their mode of campaigning.

Speaking to Starr News, Mr. Bonaa advised the government to re-look security for MPs as he does not see the end to the agitation from constituents over their juicy promises.



Mr. Bonaa also indicated that the attacks on the MPs are self-inflicting since their constituents feel some sense of entitlement as a result of promises made to them.



“Because the MP themselves for want of a better word I will want to say the MPs themselves create this themselves. MPs are not development agents. So as to how MPs will go on campaign platforms and promise heaven and earth. Instead of letting their constituents know that they will have good laws that will help the development of this country.



“They usually don’t discuss laws with their constituents, they discuss roads, cars, school buildings and hospitals. They discuss things that are not within their remit. They discuss things that DCEs, MCEs are supposed to be dealing with, things that are left with the Executive,” the security analyst stated.



He continued: “So that is where the challenge is because then as an MP how do you go promising that you are going to make sure a 50-kilometer road will be constructed when you are not part of the Executive.

"You are not part of the Executive so how are you going to do it? That is the problem and what we are seeing today is going to get worse because of self entitlement.”



He recounted the attack on the Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who he said was allegedly attacked by some of his constituents over similar issues.



“It is not going to end now. In this country, we know that the Ashanti region is the world bank of the NPP. When you go to the Volta region it is the world bank for the NDC, today NDC is not in power. But I am sure that our brothers and sisters in the Volta region are learning some lessons from their brothers and sisters in the Ashanti region.”



Background



The Member of Parliament of Atwimah Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire was recently chased out by his constituents in the Amankyea and Kobeng communities in the Ashanti region.

The MP was on a “Talk to Your MP” tour in the constituency on issues affecting them economically and other developmental issues.



Unfortunately, angry community members of Kobeng who were said to be disappointed in the performance of the MP upon seeing him started abusing him verbally while others were attacking him from behind.



The angry residents threw various items at the MP and hooted at him over the poor road network in the area. It took the security personnel to calm tension and protected the MP from the angry residents.