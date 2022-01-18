Attacks on our officers will not deter us from executing our mandate – Police

File photo

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated that the numerous attacks on their personnel would not deter them from executing their mandate of maintaining law and order among the Ghanaian populace.

This comment comes on the back of the stabbing to death of an officer in line of duty by a suspect at the Nyame Bekyere Police Station in the Berekum District of the Bono Region.



According to the Ghana Police Service, its firm resolution in protecting human lives and property and keeping the peace and order in society will not be diminished despite the recent attacks on some of its men.



Reports from the police indicate that one Yaw Peprah, a suspect who was arrested upon arrival at the police station, stabbed Sergeant Bright Annobil in the neck.



Sergeant Annobil later passed on at the hospital.

Further reports also revealed that the suspect was shot to death by officers of the Police service after he resisted arrest.



The Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in an interaction with the media during a brief ceremony to receive the mortal remains of Sergeant Annobil, warned Ghanaians to stop the attacks on police officers who are determined to maintain peace, law, and order in society.



He noted that the police are friends to the citizens and thus should be given the relevant respect and support they require as they fulfill their legal mandate as prescribed by the constitution.



ACP Kwesi Ofori added that the work of the police is in the interest of the people.