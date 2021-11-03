Attempt to arrest Sosu: Know your limit, Speaker’s letter is right – Dzirasah to Police

Former Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Mr Kenneth Dzirasah

Former Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Mr Kenneth Dzirasah, has told the Police to know their limit when it comes to arresting a Member of Parliament (MP).

His comment comes after the Police are seeking to arrest Madina MP for allegedly involving in violent protests in his constituency.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP had led some of his constituents to embark on a demonstration against deplorable roads in his constituency.



The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.



Sosu has however denied saying “That any allegation of the Police about my involvement in unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property is false and an afterthought carefully manufactured by the police to shift attention of the people of Ghana from the key issues of bad roads raised by our protest and demonstration.”



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin also denied a request by the Police to release Mr Sosu to them for arrest.



In a letter dated October 28, addressed to the Deputy Director-General of Criminal Investigation Division, F.K. Agyei, the Speaker indicated that due to limitations of Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution, Mr Sosu could not be released.

“I am directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday 26th October, 2021 and having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter,” Deputy Director of Legal Services, Nana Tawiah Okyir wrote on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament.



Speaking on this in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom on the mid-day news Monday November 1, Kenneth Dzirasah who is also a Former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament said “I am of the strong opinion that the Speaker’s letter to the Police is in order.



“The rights of MPs have been abused in the past. Nana Addo himself, ET Mensah, Dr Frank Abu, they were arrested during their tenure as MPs. That is not satisfactory enough.



