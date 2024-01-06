Attempted killing of Chief fails as Juju man exposes ‘killers’ at Gomoa Amoanda

The suspects were arrested on Friday, January 5, 2024

An attempt by some disgruntled elders at Gomoa Amoanda in the Central Region to have the Chief of the town and 7 others killed proved futile after the Juju man who was contracted to kill them exposed the suspects to the chief.

Information gathered by GHOne News reveals that 2 disgruntled brothers, Kwame Baah and Ewudzi, together with their two nephews, Safohene Joe and Akweylabi sent the newly installed Odzikurow of Gomoa Amoanda, Nana Osuapem Kwawbudu (III) and his elders to a juju man to kill them.



The suspects are said to have made a payment of GHC5,000 together with the pictures of the elders and chief and promised to pay a balance of GHC2,000 with a cow and two sheep when the juju man successfully does the work.



Sources further reveal that, after the suspects sent everything to the juju man, the mediator who took them to the juju man came to the palace and made a report to the chief and his elders a day before the killing was to take place.



The juju man also informed the Gyaasehene of Amoanda that some people had contracted him to kill them and he actually named them.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, January 5, 2024, at about 10:00pm by the Youth of the community at their hideout.



The Odikro of Gomoa Amoanda, Nana Osuapem Kwaw Budu III in an interview condemned the reprehensible actions of the disgruntled elders.



He vowed to have them banished from the town as their conduct could not be entertained in the town.