Attempts by Akufo-Addo to install his 'puppet' Bawumia won't work - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Communications under the erstwhile John Mahama NDC administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia and other top officials of the government in what he describes as the installation of "puppets to cover up the mess" of government.

Taking his turn during a panel discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu described the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "puppet" who President Akufo-Addo wants to install to cover up his mess.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was not spared the innuendos from former President Mahama's aide.



"His cousin, the Finance Minister has run this economy aground. Alhaji Bawumia, the puppet that he [President Akufo-Addo] wants to install has run the economy aground," he said.



Noticing that the host, Randy Abbey looked unconcerned about Felix's strong choice of words, his co-panellist, Dr. Okoe Boye interjected and called his attention to the description of Dr. Bawumia as a "puppet" but adamant Felix will have none of that, saying that there were occasions in the past when "the NPP sponsored adverts to describe President Mills as a "puppet", and that his use of the word was in the context of President Akufo-Addo wanting people he can easily control.



"He [President Akufo-Addo] can also install all puppets in all state institutions, the people who make the difference are the 17 million people who will be voting, not the puppets he has installed," Felix Kwakye Ofosu added.

