47
Menu
News

Attempts by Akufo-Addo to install his 'puppet' Bawumia won't work - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Video Archive
Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Deputy Minister of Communications under the erstwhile John Mahama NDC administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia and other top officials of the government in what he describes as the installation of "puppets to cover up the mess" of government.

Taking his turn during a panel discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu described the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "puppet" who President Akufo-Addo wants to install to cover up his mess.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was not spared the innuendos from former President Mahama's aide.

"His cousin, the Finance Minister has run this economy aground. Alhaji Bawumia, the puppet that he [President Akufo-Addo] wants to install has run the economy aground," he said.

Noticing that the host, Randy Abbey looked unconcerned about Felix's strong choice of words, his co-panellist, Dr. Okoe Boye interjected and called his attention to the description of Dr. Bawumia as a "puppet" but adamant Felix will have none of that, saying that there were occasions in the past when "the NPP sponsored adverts to describe President Mills as a "puppet", and that his use of the word was in the context of President Akufo-Addo wanting people he can easily control.

"He [President Akufo-Addo] can also install all puppets in all state institutions, the people who make the difference are the 17 million people who will be voting, not the puppets he has installed," Felix Kwakye Ofosu added.

Watch video below:



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Related Articles: