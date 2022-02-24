Attorney General is sleeping on the job - Opare Addo claims

George Opare-Addo is the National Youth Organizer of the NDC

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, has accused the Attorney General of sleeping on the job.



According to him, the Attorney General is not doing enough to bring answers needed with regards to unaccounted funds expended on the Novel Coronavirus in the country since the first case was reported in the country.



He added that till date, with several petitions from the Minority in Parliament made to the AG’s office, there is yet to be a single official report presented to parliament, reports adomonline.com.



He explained further that the Minority in Parliament continues to make efforts at uncovering the unaccounted for funds spent on the pandemic without any success and that is also because the AG, Godfred Dame, is doing little to help those efforts.

George Opare Addo added that the poor accountability in tax collection remains one of the main reasons Ghanaians continue to reject the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



“After COVID-19, 2020, two years down the line, one report from the Auditor-General on COVID hasn’t made its way to the Parliament.



“Auditor-General is sleeping on his job as it stands today because the report two years old has not come before parliament,” he said.



He added that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has further done little to correct speculations of figures circulating in the country over their misuse of funds on the pandemic, an indication that the AG is sleeping at post.



“After speculations about the funds from IMF and World Bank that two different figures were quoted, the only way you as government can put this matter to rest to reveal the truth of the matter is that a report will be put out by the Auditor General.



