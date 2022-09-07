Attorney General set to prosecute Aisha Huang for alleged new and past offences

Godfred Yeboah Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, is set to revisit and prosecute notorious ‘galamsey kingpin’, Aisha Huang for her past and recent crimes.

This is the Attorney General's assurance after he requested for the docket on Aisha Huang compiled by investigators in 2018 and what has been compiled on alleged recent offences.



The ‘galamsey kingpin' stoked controversy when she was arrested back in 2017 for engaging in unlawful activity.



The 47-year-old Chinese national was in 2019 deported by government, a move which triggered questions about Ghana’s commitment to eradicating the galamsey menace.

But the announcement of her re-arrest in the country has reignited this concern.



Aisha and her three accomplices were, on September 2, charged with engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.





The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a. Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed.



The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018. — Office of the Attorney General & Min. of Justice (@Attorney_Ghana) September 6, 2022