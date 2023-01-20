24
Attorney General speaks on anti-LGBTQ bill before parliament

Odame Yeboah Godfred Godfred Dame

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed his personal opinion on same-sex relations, which have become a topical issue in recent times.

Dame said based on his religious, moral and cultural viewpoints, he was totally against anything that promotes same-sex ideology.

Dame was responding to questions on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV relative to matters surrounding the anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) bill, a private members’ initiative, that is currently before Parliament.

He is due to appear before the parliamentary committee sitting publicly to receive views on the bill which has split public opinion, between hardliners who are in full support of the bill and the human rights advocates who argue that the bill in its current form is repressive and dangerous.

Dame observed that the bill in its current form needed some amount of reworking in parts citing the fact that it imposes a financial burden on the state and also contains sections that are repetitions of existing laws.

Whiles stating his opposition to the same-sex ideology, he cautioned against threats to persons who espouse that view.

"Generally, there is also prohibition by the laws of Ghana against torture and violence and all. So, you cannot subject a person to any sort of cruel or violent treatment," he cautioned.

It’s abominable, I’m seriously anti-gay

“I am seriously anti-gay, that’s a point. 100%. I had the opportunity to express it in a programme that I did in 2006,” he told Paul Adom-Otchere on the January 17 edition of Good Evening Ghana programme.

“I think that it is abominable, that is my view, Christian, moral, cultural, however you want to term it,” he added.

Asked how he would handle a relation who subscribes to the ideology, he responded: “I will actually make a conscious effort to rid the person of such a situation.”

The bill, officially known as 'The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill' was laid before the House last year and referred to the Committee for among others, public consultation.

It was sponsored by eight MPs, seven from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and one from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Watch the AG's presentation below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
