Atuabo Gas shutdown won’t cause dumsor – Ghana Gas Company

Communication Director for Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah

The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah, says the 14-day planned maintenance works which will result in the shutting of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant will not result in prolonged power outages.

According to him, a technical audit of the maintenance work created the necessary mechanism to compensate for the flow of gas to power generation facilities during the period.



He emphasized that the company has had to level its resources to cut down on the 48-day schedule that was initially designed to a 14-day work plan.



Mr. Owusu Bempah stressed that the company anticipates executing this maintenance work with precision and success given the expertise the Ghanaian engineers have accumulated.



Addressing selected Journalists drawn from Accra and Takoradi on the various mechanisms the company had deployed for the maintenance work, Ernest Owusu Bempah said premium has been placed on the safety of personnel, and quality of engineering and technical works that would be carried out over the projects



Clarifying the scope of works to be undertaken by the company for this project, Mr. Robert Lartey, General Manager Operations, indicated that Ghana Gas’ Offshore infrastructure and the tie-in facility at Sanzule would not be affected by the maintenance work. He indicated that the entire works are centered on the processing plant at Atuabo.

Mr. Lartey emphasized that the company has a strict maintenance policy that had been implemented religiously to ensure the longevity and usage of the gas processing plant.



He indicated that other facilities within their operations remain functional, adding that there would not be any gas shortage resulting from the maintenance work.



Mr. Lartey clarified that the planned maintenance works would not disrupt the demands of their suppliers nor cause any disruptions in power generation.



“So it doesn’t mean that Ghana Gas is not delivering gas to other customers. From Sanzule, through Esiama, Takoradi to Karpowership, to VRA, to reverse flow to Tema, and also to Prestea…they are all receiving gas from Sankofa Fields. And they are now delivering 210 million standard cubic feet of gas,” he said.