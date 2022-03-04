Atuguba didn’t call for coup – Amaliba

Raymond Atuguba, Dean of Law at the University of Ghana

Haruna Amaliba, a member and spokesperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has explained that comments by Professor Raymond Atuguba, come as a warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and not a call for a military take over.

In his view, the statements from the Dean of Law at the University of Ghana were reasoned on previous coup events in the country.



According to Haruna Amaliba, coups happen from the neglect of the ordinary Ghanaian’s plight.



“Prof. Atuguba expressed a candid opinion in relation to law and the economic management of the country. The Professor and Dean of Law at Ghana’s premium tertiary education did not call for a coup. All that he said was a caution to the current administration on the country’s economy. I’m fact from 1966 on the 24th of January, 13th January 1972 and June 4th 1979 and subsequently 31st December 1981 are coups that were hinged on the economic situation of the country. The economic situation of the country fundamentally relies on the ability of the ordinary Ghanaians to meet their daily means,” he told Don Kwabena Prah in a discussion on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben.”

On Tuesday, March 1, Professor Atuguba speaking during a forum held by Solidare Ghana on the country’s economy said Ghana’s current poor financial situation presents a major threat to national security.



He shared that coupled with rampant coups in countries close to Ghana, there could be a high possibility for a coup as he indicated his prediction was based on an academic study he took part in.