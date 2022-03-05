Atuguba’s coup comment doesn’t conclude that a coup must happen – Prof Appiagyei-Atua

Lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Kwabena Appiagyei-Atua

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Appiagyei-Atua has said that Prof Raymond Atuguba’s claims of Ghana being rife for coups does not incite coup.

The Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Raymond Atuguba has been condemned for saying Ghana is rife for a coup.



He blamed the current economic hardship as the basis for claiming that Ghana is ripe for a Coup D’Tat.



Making a case for Raymond Atuguba on Accra-based Joy FM, Prof. Appiagyei-Atua indicated that “If you listen to Prof. Atuguba, he only indicates certain indicators that could instigate a coup. He doesn’t conclude that a coup must happen,” he said.



“I think it is the government’s official who are blowing these coup comments out of proportion. The more they talk about it, the more people get agitated.”

He said he does not believe that the conditions in Ghana have deteriorated to the extent that there is the need for a coup to solve the country’s problems.



“I don’t think that conditions have deteriorated to the extent that coups will solve our problems," Prof. Appiagyei-Atua said.



